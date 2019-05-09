Canadian Natural Resources tops Q1 estimates on higher crude prices

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ -1% ) reported a better-than-expected Q1 profit of $961M, up from $583M, boosted by higher prices for crude on the back of Alberta’s output curtailments.

Production fell 8% Y/Y to 1.04 Mboe/day, however met company's expectations and realized C$53.98/bbl of crude oil and natural gas liquids up 25% from C$43.06/bbl.

The company says that it was able to achieve adjusted funds flow of ~$2.2B that exceeded net capital expenditures by ~$1.3B, mainly due to strong operational quarter and improvement in crude oil differentials, led by the Government of Alberta's mandatory production curtailments.

Forecasts Q2 production of crude oil and NGLs of ~773,000-831,000 bpd and and around 1,500 MMcf/d - 1,530 MMcf/d of natural gas.

