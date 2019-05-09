PetIQ +3% post Q1 results

PetIQ (PETQ +3% ) reports Q1 net sales increase 29% Y/Y to $148.44M, reflecting growth in retail partners, and expansion in product and services offerings.

Segment revenues: Product: $126.1M (+29%); Services: $22.4M (+30% Y/Y).

The GAAP gross margin increased 283 bps to 16.4% & adj. gross margin increased 236 bps to 17.65%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 247 bps to 7.34%.

The Company had cash and equivalents of $54.4M, plus availability on its revolving credit facility of $52.9M, equating total liquidity to $107.3M.

The long-term debt balance was $115.3M.

Also, enters into definitive agreement to acquire Perrigo Animal Health.

2018 Outlook: Raises net sales to ~$600M, an increase greater than 14% from growth of 98% Y/Y; adj. EBITDA to be ~$51M, an increase greater than 23% from growth of 86% Y/Y and opening of at least 80 veterinarian wellness clinics.

2020 Outlook: Based on the combination of PetIQ and Perrigo Animal Health, net sales will be ~$780M and Adj. EBITDA of ~$78M.

2023 Outlook: Reiterating its long-term growth objectives net sales will be ~$1B and Adj. EBITDA margin of greater than 15% with Wellness center locations of 1,000.

Previously: PetIQ misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (May. 08 2019)