AOC, Sanders target payday loan, credit-card rates

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in partnership with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, is set to introduce today legislation that would cap interest rates on all consumer loans at 15%, The Intercept reports.

Not only would the legislation stifle the payday lending industry, it would also reduce what many American pay on their credit cards if it passes.

Ocasio-Cortez also plans to propose postal banking in separate legislation, as a way to offset the reduced access to credit that would occur with the interest-rate cap.