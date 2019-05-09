AOC, Sanders target payday loan, credit-card rates

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), in partnership with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, is set to introduce today legislation that would cap interest rates on all consumer loans at 15%, The Intercept reports.
Not only would the legislation stifle the payday lending industry, it would also reduce what many American pay on their credit cards if it passes.
Ocasio-Cortez also plans to propose postal banking in separate legislation, as a way to offset the reduced access to credit that would occur with the interest-rate cap.
Payday lenders CURO (CURO -3.3%), FirstCash (FCFS -1.3%) and Enova International (ENVA -2.3%) decline, as do many credit-card related stocks-- Mastercard (MA -1.6%), Visa (V -1.9%), American Express (AXP -1.7%), Discover Financial (DFS -1.8%).
