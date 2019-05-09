Matrix Service +13% after Q3 earnings beats; narrows FY19 guidance

Matrix Service (MTRX +13.1% ) reports Q3 revenue increase of 46.1% Y/Y to $ 358.9M, led by strong performance in Industrial, Storage Solutions and Oil Gas & Chemical segments.

Segment Sales: Electrical Infrastructure $60.67M (+3.9% Y/Y); Oil Gas & Chemical $83.41 (+21.4% Y/Y); Storage Solutions $134.82M (+71% Y/Y); and Industrial $81.28M (+93.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 422 bps to 10.3%; and operating margin recovered by 595 bps to 3.6%.

SG&A expenses were $24.1M (+16.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 6.7% down by 173 bps.

Backlog increased 25.4% Y/Y to $1.146B; book-to-bill of 1.3 for the quarter on $458.9M of project awards.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue $1.375B to $1.425B (prior $1.35B-$1.425B ) and EPS $0.90 and $1.10 (prior $0.85-$1.15).

