Organic sales turn positive at Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) shoots up 6.1% after sliding past estimates with its Q1 report as higher pricing boosted overall results.

Organic sales rose 3.4% during the quarter to mark positive growth for the first time since Q1 of 2018.

"Hostess's topline is benefiting from the Cloverhill acquisition which the company is leveraging to expand its breakfast platform and expand into new channels (i.e. club) resulting in improved volumes," observes Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman.

"Overall, we are encouraged by TWNK's topline results – and the company's outlook for higher absolute sales in Q2/Q3 vs. Q1– and we now expect organic sales to grow 4.3% in 2019 (vs. 2% previously), particularly as comparisons become easier through the rest of the year," she adds.

