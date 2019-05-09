Mortgage rates edge down

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 4.10% for the week ending May 9, 2019, down 4 basis points from 4.14% in the prior week and vs. 4.55% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market survey.

Investors turned to the bond market amid worries that the U.S.-China trade dispute will hurt the U.S. economy, causing the 10-year Treasury yield to decline.

"A combination of low mortgage rates, a strong job market and modest wage growth should spur homebuyer interest and also serve as an incentive for homeowners looking to refinance this spring,” said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

The 15-year FRM averages 3.57%, down from 3.60% in the previous week, and vs. 4.01% a year ago.

The 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.63% vs. 3.68% in the prior week and 3.77% a year ago.

