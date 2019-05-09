Student Starts continue to grow at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services (LINC +1.7%) reports same school revenue growth of 6.3% in Q1.
Total student starts grew 2.6% to 2,859.
Transportation and skilled trades segment starts were up 0.8% and Healthcare and Other Professions segment starts expanded 15.2%.
Transportation and skilled trades revenue rose 3.7% to $44.33M.
Healthcare and Other Professions revenue up 13.1% to $18.94M.
SG&A expense rate improved 30 bps to 60.3%.
Average enrollment +375 Y/Y to 10,589.
FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: +3% to +5%; Student starts: +3% to +5%; Net income: ~$2M; EBITDA: $12M.
