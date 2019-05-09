Telus -1.1% after in-line Q1

Telus (NYSE:TU) is off 1.1% in U.S. trading after Q1 results that came largely in line with expectations.

Revenues grew 4%, driven by higher growth in wireless and wireline data services.

EBITDA meanwhile rose 8.7% to C$1.4B.

Net income rose 6.1% to C$437M as some EBITDA growth was offset by higher depreciation/amortization as well as increased financing cost.

The company logged 99,000 new customer additions, reflecting 11,000 in mobile phones; 49,000 in connected wireless devices; 22,000 in Internet; and 17,000 in TV.

Mobile phone churn improved 8 basis points to a Q1-record low 1.02%.

And it boosted its dividend 3.2% while targeting 7-10% annual growth for 2020-2022.

Conference call to come at 1:30 p.m. ET.

