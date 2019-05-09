Och-Ziff Q1 declines on lower management fees, higher bonus expense

Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM +1.7% ) Q1 distributable earnings of $30.0M, or 55 cents per adjusted class A share, compares with $45.3M, or 82 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The decline was primarily due to higher bonus expense as a result of reversals of deferred cash compensation due to forfeitures in Q1 2018.

Also contributing were lower management fees, primarily due to lower assets under management in multi-strategy funds, partially offset by higher AUM in Institutional Credit Strategies.

Q1 revenue of $123.2M exceeded the consensus estimate of $83.9M, but fell from $128.4M a year ago.

Estimated AUM at May 1, 2019 were $32.4B, with Oz Master Fund generating an estimated 3.3% net return in April.

In February, the company completed a recapitalization and as of April 1, 2019, it changed its tax classification to a corporation from a partnership.

