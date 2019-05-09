Triple-S up 10% on Q1 beat, guidance raise

Thinly traded Triple-S Management (GTS +10% ) is up on below-average volume, a very light 44K shares, following its Q1 results that exceeded expectations. Highlights:

Revenues: $809.7M (+6.8%); premiums: $768.0M (+2.1%).

Net income: $34.8M (+792.3%); non-GAAP net income: $17.7M (+25.5%); EPS: $1.52 (+794.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.77 (+28.3%).

Cash flow ops: ($69.9M) (-153.6%).

Medical loss ratio improved 1.4% to 83.6%.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $3.11B - 3.15B from $3.04B - 3.08B; non-GAAP EPS: $1.90 - 2.10 from $1.85 - 2.05.

Previously: Triple-S Management beats by $0.51, beats on revenue (May 9)