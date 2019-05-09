Franco Nevada +3% on Q1 earnings beat

Royalty and streaming company Franco Nevada (FNV +3% ) reports overall Q1 revenues increased ~4% to $180M, primarily led by higher sales from PGMs and mining segments.

However, the company witnessed lower gold and silver sales due to decreased GEOs, with gold GEO down 1.4% to 87,578 and silver down ~13% to 15,298

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $143.6M from $137.5M.

Additionally, Pierre Lassonde who has served as Chairman since 2007 and has announced his intention to step down at the next annual meeting in May 2020.

Announced quarterly dividend increased ~4% to $0.25/share

The company says that it expects even stronger H2 2019 as Cobre Panama begins its initial deliveries, Candelaria returns to normal operations.

