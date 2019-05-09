Tutor Perini slips 13% post Q1 earnings miss

Tutor Perini (TPC -13.3% ) reported Q1 revenue of $958.49M a decline of 6.9% Y/Y, driven by the timing of various new projects that have not yet ramped up to offset lower revenue associated with certain projects that have completed or are nearing completion and adverse weather.

Segment sales: Civil $383.62M (+17.9% Y/Y); Building $436.24M (-11.1% Y/Y); and Contractors $191.53M (-30.3% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 271 bps to 9.2%; and operating margin recovered by 248 bps to 2.4%.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $124.76M, compared to $73.4M a year ago.

Backlog of $11.6B (+37Y% Y/Y) as of March 31, 2019. New awards and adjustments to contracts in process totaled $3.2B in the quarter.

Company says earnings in 2019 are expected to be weighted more heavily in the second half of the year due to the timing of project ramp-up activities, as well as business seasonality.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: EPS $2.00 to $2.30.

