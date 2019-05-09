Cannae Holdings -1.3% as Q1 revenue disappoints

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) falls 1.3% after Q1 total operating revenue of $274.5M trails the average analyst estimate of $296.9M, and declined from $292.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net earnings of $5.1M, or 7 cents per share, swung from a net loss of $1.1M, or 2 cents per share, in Q1 2018.

Q1 EBITDA of $11.9M increased from $7.6M a year ago, while EBITDA margin of 4.3% improved from 2.6%.

Total book value of portfolio company investments was $1.15B, or $15.99 per share, at March 31, 2019 vs. $1.13B, or $15.58 per share, at Dec. 31, 2018.

Previously: Cannae Holdings beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (May 9)