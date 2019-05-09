TechTarget +17% on Q1 strength, upgrade

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) soars 16.8% after yesterday's Q1 beats with 10% Y/Y revenue growth and in-line Q2 guidance that has revenue of $33.2-34.2M (estimate: $33.64M) and adjusted EBITDA of $9.7M to $10.5M.

The in-line FY19 view has revenue of $133-134M (estimate: $133.27M) and adjusted EBITDA of $37M to $39M.

Analyst action: Craig-Hallum upgrades TTGT from Hold to Buy citing "the heightened visibility of growth" and the solid prospects for the Priority Engine. PT is lifted from $16 to $26.

Previously: TechTarget beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 8)