Cronos leads pot names lower, with earnings and new survey in the news

Cronos Group (CRON -8.2% ) reported revenue of C$6.5M, versus Bloomberg estimates in the C$6M-C$8.4M range. For reference, the company had about a C$7B market cap.

In other cannabis news, a study form Dalhousie University shows Canadian as far less enthused about the prospect of legalized edibles (which are set to become legal in October).

According to the survey, just 36% say they would purchase such products, down from 47% two years ago. Only 26% say they would purchase in a restaurant, down from 39%.

