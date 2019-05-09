McClatchy -3.5% as revenues decline and miss

McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) has slipped 3.5% after a rough miss in its Q1 results, though the company focused on a second straight quarter of operational improvement.

Net loss widened to $42M from a year-ago loss of $38.9M. Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4M was down 5.7%, an improvement over the 8.2% decline in Q4 and the best performance there in three years.

Total revenues fell 9.3%, a slower decline than the year-ago drop of 10.1%. Ad revenues of $85.2M were down 14.7%, better than a prior-year decline of 16.7%.

For the full year, management's looking to growth in total digital revenues (advertising and audience), and for digital subs to grow and largely offset print circulation declines, resulting in total audience revenue declines in the low single digits.

It expects total digital and digital-only ad revenues to surpass newspaper print advertising in each quarter and for the full year.

Conference call to come at noon ET.

