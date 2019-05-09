Emmis Communications -3.2% post Q4 results

Emmis Communications (EMMS -3.2% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 21.2% Y/Y to $23.75M.

Revenue by segments: Radio $22.2M (-21.8% Y/Y); Publishing $1.33M (-5% Y/Y) and Emerging technology $0.24M (-27.3% Y/Y).

Q4 Operating income was $0.34M compared to loss of 0.57M Y/Y.

Station operating income was $4.3M (+19.4% Y/Y)

Company has cash and equivalents of $5.4M.

"Our renewed focus on digital is bearing immediate fruit, with Q1 digital revenues pacing up 50%. Ratings remain strong across all our brands and I'm confident that our ratings success will allow us to sustain this growth." said Jeff Smulyan, CEO & Chairman.

