Q1 results reflect 'early progress' says SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy (SD -5.6% ) posted Q1 net loss of $5.3M that is substantially improved from loss of ~$41M last year.

Production fell 1.4% Y/Y to 3,161 MBoe equivalent to 35.1 MMBoe/day; however, production was up 4% sequentially

Average realized price for oil and natural gas increased 3% and 28% to $50.84/bbl and 2.54/Mcf, respectively; while NGL price declined 36% to $14.98/bbl.

Lease operating is down 1.6% to $7.21/Boe.

Reports narrower operating loss of $4.3M from ~$42M last year; adjusted EBITDA remains flat at ~$41M.

Capital expenditures totaled $71M, and reaffirms capital guidance of ~$160M-$180M for 2019.

