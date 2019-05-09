NV5 Global jumps 11% on Q1 results beats; raises FY19 guidance

NV5 Global (NVEE +11.3% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 24.25 Y/Y to $117.36M, with organic growth of 5% Y/Y. Net revenues were $90.7M (+17.5% Y/Y).

EBITDA was $13.5M (+33.9% Y/Y); and as percentage of net revenue 15% up by 185 bps .

Backlog was $441M (+43% Y/Y) as of March 30, 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities were $16.3M, compared to $3.6M a year ago.

﻿Cash and cash equivalents increased 166% Y/Y to $45.8M.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Gross revenue $520M to $542M (prior $485M-$520M); Net revenues $410M to $428M (prior $385M-$414M); Adj. EPS $3.81 to $4.08 (prior $3.51 to $3.93); and GAAP EPS $2.64 to $2.91 (prior $2.44 to $2.85).

