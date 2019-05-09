(A few) income favorites in favor as markets tumble

Trade war fears have knocked the major averages deep into the red again, with the S&P 500 off 1.3%, the Dow -1.6%, and the Nasdaq -1.5%.
While the utilities (XLU -0.5%) and the REITs (IYR -0.4%) as a whole are lower, they're outperforming, and even showing some pockets of green.
The less economically-sensitive REITs are doing best, including names like Omega Health (OHI +0.6%), Physicians Realty (DOC +0.6%), Ventas (VTR +0.1%), and Senior Housing Properties (SNH +0.9%).
Among utilities: NextEra (NEE -0.1%), Southern Company (SO +0.1%), Xcel Energy (XEL -0.3%)
