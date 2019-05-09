Intel's weak forecast dings semis

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.7% compared to the 1.9% for tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) drop on a combination of US-China trade tensions and Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) weak long-term guidance during yesterday's investor event.

Intel had previously cut its FY19 outlook, helping dampen hopes of an H2 semi recovery. Yesterday, INTC guided three-year revenue growth in the low single digits with flat PC sales offsetting double-digit data center growth and gross margins decreasing with the 10nm ramp.

Dialog Semi reported Q1 results that met revenue estimates and beat on EPS

