More on MAXIMUS Q2 results

MAXIMUS (MMS -1.1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 20.2% Y/Y to $736.5M.

Revenue by segment: US Health & Human Services $290.7M (-5.1% Y/Y); U.S. Federal Services $217M (+149.1% Y/Y) & Outside the U.S. $156M (-18% Y/Y).

Sales pipeline of $21.9B at March 31, 2019, of which 74% is new work.

Operating margin by segment: US Health & Human Services increased 330 bps to 19.6%; U.S. Federal Services increased 170 bps to 10.2% & Outside the U.S. declined 570 bps to 2.9%.

The company signed contract awards totaled ~$1B YTD and contracts pending of $725M at March 31, 2019.

The Company declared $0.25/share cash dividend payable on May 31, 2019.

Cash and equivalents totaled $46.8M; outstanding debt was $79M with; CFO of $67.9M and FCF of $59.3M.

2019 Outlook: The company narrows guidance where total revenue of $2.925-2.950B & EPS of $3.65-3.75.

Previously: MAXIMUS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (May. 09 2019)