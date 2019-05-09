More on Harsco Q1 results

Harsco rises (HSC +11.5% ) as Q1 results came in above expectations, sales increased 10% Y/Y to $447M as a result of higher revenues in Industrial and Rail segment.

Metals & Minerals segment sales were comparable to prior-year quarter, and foreign currency translation negatively impacted revenues by ~$18M.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $15M, compared with net cash used of $8M; free cash flow improved to $(20)M compared to $(35)M.

The company raised 2019 guidance with adjusted operating income of ~$207M-$222M vs. $200M-$220M; forecasts adj. diluted EPS of ~$1.35 - $1.53 compared with $1.29 to $1.47 previously

Free cash flow is expected around $55M - $70M, vs. prior guidance of $50M-$70M.

Forecasts Q2 2019, adjusted operating income of $53M-$58M and EPS of $0.35 - $0.40.

