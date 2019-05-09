Break up Facebook? Co-founder, senator say yes

Break up Facebook (FB -1.1% )? Chatter's on the rise about that prospect today, following a New York Times op-ed by the company's co-founder, Chris Hughes, with the headline "It's Time to Break Up Facebook."

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is "a good kind person," Hughes writes. "But I’m angry that his focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks. I’m disappointed in myself and the early Facebook team for not thinking more about how the News Feed algorithm could change our culture, influence elections and empower nationalist leaders. And I’m worried that Mark has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them."

"Mark’s influence is staggering, far beyond that of anyone else in the private sector or in government," he writes, adding "I feel a sense of anger and responsibility."

Meanwhile, Sen. Richard Blumenthal tells CNBC that the company needs to be broken up. He's been critical of the prospect that an upcoming Federal Trade Commission fine over privacy violations might be limited to $5B.

Elsewhere on the network, Jim Cramer says even trust-busting Teddy Roosevelt wouldn't break up Facebook.

"In the end, this is a social media site," Cramer says. "It's not the American party like the Communist Party or the Soviet Union, I mean it's a darn social media site."

"For a long time all we cared about was that foreign companies were killing us," Cramer says. "So then we suddenly have these fabulous companies that are really dominant, and now we have to worry that our own dominant companies are killing us? Shouldn't we be proud?"