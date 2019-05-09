Cheniere Energy Q1 earnings fall on higher operating costs

Cheniere Energy (LNG +1% ) Q1 net income of $141M, or 54 cents per share, fell from $357M, or $1.50 per share, in the year ago quarter; exceeds the consensus estimate of 41 cents.

The decline is primarily due to increased operating costs from additional natural gas liquefaction trains, higher service and maintenance costs at the SPL Project, increased derivative loss related to interest rate swaps, and increased interest expense.

Q1 total revenue of $2.26B rose slightly from $2.24B a year ago; exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.90B.

Q1 volumes rose 27% Y/Y to 310 TBtu vs. 244 TBtu a year ago; LNG volumes loaded of 309 TBtu increased 28% from 241 TBtu.

Q1 consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $650M from $907M a year earlier.

Reconfirms full-year 2019 financial guidance of consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $2.9B-$3.2B and distributable cash flow of $0.6B-$0.8B.

