Rayonier Advanced Materials stumbles 33% on Q1 results miss

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM -33.1% ) reports Q1 revenue of $483M a decline of 7.5% Y/Y; and net loss of $22M or (-$0.52) compared to net income of $24M or $0.38 a year ago.

Company mentions decrease in net income is due to lower commodity sales prices, higher hardwood costs, and operational issues in High Purity Cellulose.

Sales by segment: High Purity Cellulose: $286M (+1.4% Y/Y); Forest Products: $75M (-24.2% Y/Y); Pulp: $70M (f-17.6% Y/Y); Paper: $70M (-7.9%). Impacted by weaker than anticipated lumber, pulp and paperboard markets.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 1,181 bps to 3.5%.

Q1 EBITDA decreased by 76.7% Y/Y to $20M; and margin declined by 1,233 bps to 4.1%.

Adjusted Free Cash Flows for the quarter was negative $54M, compared to $13M a year ago.

Company incurred net borrowings of $33M to fund its operations and ended the quarter with adj. net debt of $1,159M and $250M of total liquidity.

Company expect to improve financial performance returning EBITDA margins to high teens in the back half of 2019, subject to fluctuations in commodity prices and tariffs.

Previously: Rayonier Advanced misses by $0.65, misses on revenue (May 8)