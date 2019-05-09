MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) rises 3.9% after Q1 adjusted EPS of 45 cents, exceeding the S&P Capital IQ Consensus estimate for a loss of 11 cents.

Compares with an adjusted net loss of 69 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $50M, less than the $52.1M estimate, declined from $73M in the year-ago quarter.

During the earnings call this morning, management said that Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and other ad hoc group members signing on to a new PREPA restructuring support agreement require approval from 67% of voting bondholders, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

Currently, AGO and the other group members held or insured 48% of the outstanding PREPA bonds; if they're able to get to the 67% threshold, MBI says it remains open to negotiation on the RSA and it would continue to try to improve on the deal terms.

Further MBI has paid $755M in claims associated with Puerto Rico's debt.

It has $614M in estimated recovery associated with the claims it already paid in Puerto Rico and on other muni credits and has $626M in reserves set aside against future claim payments net of future recoveries, CFO Anthony McKiernan said on the call.

Palmer reiterates his buy recommendation with a price target of $14.

