TV ad disclosures to affect small group of drug makers

STATnews reports that the new price disclosure requirement in the U.S., expected to go into effect in about 60 days, should only affect a subset of Big Biopharma members since some do not routinely advertise on television.

Occupying the top spot is Pfizer (PFE), responsible for more than half of TV drug ads seen by customers during the most recent 12 months. According to iSpot, it paid more than $600M for 37 unique ads over the past year, including nine for nerve med Lyrica.

AbbVie (ABBV -0.8% ) is number two, running 18 different ads for top seller Humira, spending ~$288M according to iSpot.

Eli Lilly (LLY -1.1% ) is next, running 14 unique ads over the past year for diabetes meds Trulicity and Jardiance and psoriasis drug Taltz, spending an estimated $276M.

In the #4 spot is Allergan (AGN -0.2% ), spending $160M on 15 ads on five different drugs, including Botox and Linzess.

Rounding out the top five is Amgen (AMGN -0.9% ), spending $145M on 16 unique TV ads, mainly on arthritis med Enbrel, cholesterol med Repatha and chemo agent Neulasta.

Drug makers are not accepting the new rule quietly. Legal challenges are a certainty. The pharma industry has already begun to disclose pricing information online. Most companies greatly prefer a mention of a pricing-related website on TV ads rather than outright pricing disclosure.