Crescent Point +45 on Q1 earnings beat

Crescent Point (CPG +4.2% ) reports Q1 adjusted funds flow of $514M, up 20% Y/Y, based on a strong operating netback of $33.95 per boe.

The company says that operating netback within its key focus areas of Viewfield, Shaunavon and Flat Lake was ~8% higher than the corporate average, reflecting lower costs and premium oil pricing.

Average production was 175,955 boe/d down 1.4%, due to lower crude oil and natural gas production, offset by increased NGLs production.

Overall average realized price decreased 3% to $56.35/boe, with crude oil realized price down 4% to $64.65/bbl.

Capital expenditures on drilling and development, facilities and seismic totaled $380.2M, down ~50% from $722M.

During the quarter, the Company reduced its net debt by $105.8M

As free cash flow generation has improved, ~$600M of excess cash flow is expected to be generated in 2019

Reiterates 2019 average production guidance of 170,000 to 174,000 boe/d and planned capital expenditures of $1.20B-$1.30B

