Orion Group Holdings -3.4% post Q1 results

Orion Group (ORN -3.4% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 4.6% Y/Y to $143.11M.

Segment revenues: Marine $61.5M (-2.1% Y/Y) and Concrete $81.6M (+10.3% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 450 bps to 7.1%.

Operating loss was $6.1M compared to income of $7.1M Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 950 bps to 0.6%.

SG&A expenses were $16.8M, an increase of 12% Y/Y.

Backlog of work under contract as of March 31, 2019 was $411M (+15.8% Y/Y).

The Company has $1.1B worth of bids outstanding, including ~$86M on which it is the apparent low bidder.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was -$1.9M, compared to $10.6M a year ago.

Cash and equivalents was $2.6M.

“We expect to generate Y/Y top-line growth in 2019, and we anticipate improving results as 2019 progresses with improved EBITDA for FY 2019 relative to the prior year.” stated Mark Stauffer, Orion Group Holding’s President and CEO.

