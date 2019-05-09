Tractor Supply adds to buyback firepower

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO +0.8% ) says its board authorized a $1.5B increase to the existing share repurchase program to bring the total amount authorized to date under the program to $4.5B.

The company says it repurchased 62.8M shares (adjusted to reflect the effect of stock splits) for approximately $2.6B since the inception of its share repurchase program in 2007 through March 30.

"The strength of the Company’s balance sheet and free cash flow gives us the flexibility to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy that includes reinvesting in our business, growing our dividend and executing on our share repurchases," says Tractor Supply Chair Cynthia Jamison.

Source: Press Release