Stocks pare losses; Trump still sees possible China deal

The three major U.S. stock averages climb up from session lows, paring their earlier declines by more than a half, after President Trump softens his stance, saying a trade deal with China is still possible this week.

The Nasdaq, now down 0.5% , had fallen as much as 1.9% earlier; the S&P -0.5% , had lost as much as 1.5%, and the Dow, off 0.8% , had declined as much as 1.9%.

All 11 of the S&P industry sectors are still in the red, with real estate (-0.1%) outperforming the broader market. Information technology (-1.4%) and materials (-1.5%) are the biggest decliners.