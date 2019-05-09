BT Group -3.3% after mixed FY earnings, ambitious targets

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is off 3.3% after mixed results from its full-year earnings report, which also featured a strategy update for the road ahead including increased investment in fiber.

Q4 revenues came in at £5.85B, and full-year revenues fell 1.2% to £23.46B.

It's guiding to revenue declines of about 2%, and to EBITDA of £7.2B-£7.3B, along with free cash flow of £1.9B-£2.1B.

The company is targeting new customer propositions, better service and more ambitious numbers for fiber-to-the-premises: a reach of 4M homes by march 2021, up from 3M, and 15M homes by the mid-'20s (up from 10M).

The results were three out of three for "reminding investors why they dislike telecoms," says Berenberg's Carl Murdock-Smith: "1. They are not growing revenue, 2. they have too much debt and 3. regulation and politics complicate investment decisions." (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile bullish Goldman Sachs saw the results as generally in line with lower expectations, and points out that boosted goals for fiber depend on the company being enabled by regulators (Ofcom) and government. The firm rates the stock a Buy with a 300-pence target, implying 42% upside from the London price.