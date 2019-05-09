RBC sees upside on Ralph Lauren

RBC Capital upgrades Ralph Lauren (RL +1.3% ) to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform.

"With the top-line recovery running ahead of plan, we expect further progress in FY20, with margin expansion led by gross margin improvement and a likely return to opex leverage. Despite the shares+20% YTD, we see another leg up in 2019 as RL's recovery continues," advises the RBC analyst team.

RBC hikes its price target on Ralph Lauren to $145 from $135. The 52-week high for Ralph Lauren is $147.79.