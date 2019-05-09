American Eagle -2% after RBC downgrade

America Eagle Outfitters (AEO -1.7% ) falls back after RBC Capital warns on valuation.

"While we remain impressed by AEO's comp growth and share gains over the last few years, we see a more balanced risk/reward on the shares, particularly as AEO's positive comp run enters its 5th year," reads the firm's update on AEO.

RBC calls shares are rich at 14X FY19 EPS estimates and thinks aerie's growth prospects are already factored in.

RBC downgrades the retailer to Sector Perform from Outperform and keeps a price target of $24.