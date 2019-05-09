Trump, Xi may speak soon

President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote him a "beautiful letter" and that the two leaders may speak soon.

The comments come as China's delegation is due to arrive in Washington for the next round of trade talks Thursday afternoon.

Trump also said "we'll see" whether a deal is reached, "but our alternative is an excellent one."

The Trump administration has filed paperwork for boosting tariffs on some Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.

