More on ExOne's Q1 results; shares up +3%

ExOne (XONE +3.8% ) reported Q1 revenue decrease of 19.4% Y/Y to $9.6M. Revenue by product line: 3D Printing Machines $3.3M (-26% Y/Y); and Materials and Services $6.3M (-15% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 560 bps to 27.6%, driven by improved operating leverage, as well as a reduction in fixed costs.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $3.6M, compared to loss of $4.5M a year ago.

Q1 Expenses were down 13% Y/Y to $9.86M.

Cash used for operating activities was $1.4M, compared with $4.8M a year ago.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted of $7.34M, as of March 31, 2019.

Backlog increased to $18.8M, supporting company's expectations for solid Q2 and FY19 revenue growth.

For FY19 company expects to deliver mid-teens percentage revenue growth, and positive adjusted EBITDA.

Previously: The ExOne Company beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 9)