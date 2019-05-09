Bereneberg points to risks with Wayfair

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is down 1.0% after Berenberg Bank plants a flag in the bear camp.

Berenberg's thesis: "While its websites offer customers a wide assortment of goods, our work shows that customers can buy many of the same or similar products at other online retailers at similar or cheaper price points. Furthermore, we think the company is over-investing in logistics in trying to compete on delivery speeds with, for example, Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart, all of which have greater proximity to the consumer and loyal customer bases. Consequently, we do not see a sustainable path to profitability for Wayfair and believe these risks are not fully priced in."

The German research firm starts off coverage on Wayfair with a Sell rating.