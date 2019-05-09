AngloGold plans to sell last South African mine

AngloGold Ashanti (AU +0.7% ) plans to sell its last South African mine, Mponeng, and is in early stages of the process.

The sale would be the final step in AngloGold’s exit from South Africa after it discontinued/sold other mines in the country to stem losses

It is projected that, keeping Mponeng would require investment of ~$1B to extend the mine’s life beyond its current 8 years

Gold output in South Africa dropped to 487,000 ounces in 2018 from 903,000 ounces in 2017.

The company says that "under the right conditions, Sibanye Gold would be interested in doing a deal with Anglogold"