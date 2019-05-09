Pattern Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-92.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.38M (+28.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pegi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

