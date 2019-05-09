Albemarle says new project to boost its Chilean lithium output by 30%

Albemarle (ALB -0.4% ) says that it is moving forward on a project it claims will increase its Chilean lithium production by 30% without extracting more brine from Salar de Atacama

Chief Executive Luke Kissam said, the company has successfully tested the process, has ordered equipment and plans to start construction in Q2; the project is expected to be commissioned by 2021.

Albemarle plans to produce 40,000 tonnes of lithium in Chile in 2019, almost flat with 2018 levels, and has authorization to produce up to 80,000 tonnes annually of lithium through 2043, Chile