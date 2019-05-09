Viacom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, viab has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.