Buckeye Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bpl has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.