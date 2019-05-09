Cars.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.29M (-4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cars has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.