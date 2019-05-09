Marriott Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.16B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mar has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.

