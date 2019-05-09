Quorum Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 (+28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $467.87M (-3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qhc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.