Roku +27% off earnings; analysts re-check expectations

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has soared 26.7% and hit an all-time high today after a stellar earnings report with raised guidance in Q1.

Shares are up 111.9% YTD -- and up more than 190% off a December low.

KeyBanc raised its price target to $84 from $76 (shares are at $82.26 today), noting the company's gaining share in a competitive space that's benefiting from a structural shift toward streaming media.

Bearish Citi is more cautious on that same competition, though acknowledging its outlook "could prove too conservative." It's raised its price target to $60 from $50; that target now implies 27% downside.

