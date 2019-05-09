FCC denies China Mobile bid to operate in U.S.

The FCC has voted to deny China Mobile's (CHL -0.3%) proposal to operate telecom services in the United States.
The vote was 5-0, and settles a proposal by the Chinese state-owned telecom from 2011 to offer interconnection for calls between the U.S. and other countries -- which would have given the company enhanced access to American communications networks.
Commissioner Brendan Carr said the U.S. should investigate whether to revoke similar prior approvals for other state-owned carriers including China Unicom (CHU -1%) and China Telecom (CHA +1.7%), and Chairman Ajit Pai says the panel is "looking" at that.
