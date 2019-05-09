Care.com adding caregiver checks

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) will add in-depth background checks and other caregiver screening procedures and will display the date of the most recent check on caregivers' profiles on the platform.

The new screening measures will roll out in the next few months.

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that CRCM performed limited vetting and that some caregivers had incorrect license information listed.

Care.com also reported Q1 results this morning that beat bottom and top line estimates with 13% Y/Y revenue growth.