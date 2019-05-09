Penn rides BAML upgrade higher

Penn National Gaming (PENN +5.6% ) rallies after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades the casino stock to Buy from Neutral.

"We believe upcoming catalysts (Greektown closing, MyChoice relaunch, sports betting) are underappreciated while the core consumer remains stable," reads the firm's note.

BAML estimates that Penn generates the highest free cash flow yield in gaming at 14% including growth capex or 20% on a maintenance basis. The firm expect excess FCF to be targeted by Penn management at debt paydown and share repurchases until valuation recovers.

BAML assigns a price objective of $25 to Penn.